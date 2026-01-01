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Evan Peters 7 photos
Evan Peters Evan Peters
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Evan Peters

Evan Peters

Date of Birth
20 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
St. Louis, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Pose 8.5
Pose (2018)
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown (2021)
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Filmography

The Beauty
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Untitled Tom McCarthy Film A Statement
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Tron 3 7
Tron 3 Tron: Ares
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Agatha: Coven of Chaos 7.9
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure, 2024, USA
Wish 6.3
Wish Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 7.6
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography 2022, USA
WandaVision 8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
Mare of Easttown 8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime, 2021, USA
Show more
News about Evan Peters’s private life
Legion-Media — stills from the movies 'Tron: Legacy' (2010) and 'Tron: Ares' (2025)
'Tron: Ares': What to Expect from Disney's Highly Anticipated Sequel With Jared Leto
Will Ferrell, Billy Eichner, Zac Efron
Eichner Teams Up with Efron and Ferrell: New Untitled Comedy Set in Reality TV Courtroom

Photos

Эван Питерс Эван Питерс Эван Питерс Эван Питерс Эван Питерс Эван Питерс и Эмма Робертс
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