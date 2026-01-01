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Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Date of Birth
20 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
St. Louis, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.5
Pose
(2018)
8.3
Mare of Easttown
(2021)
8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past
(2014)
Filmography
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Untitled Tom McCarthy Film
A Statement
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
7
Tron 3
Tron: Ares
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure,
2024, USA
6.3
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography
2022, USA
8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
8.3
Mare of Easttown
Drama, Crime,
2021, USA
Show more
News about Evan Peters’s private life
'Tron: Ares': What to Expect from Disney's Highly Anticipated Sequel With Jared Leto
Eichner Teams Up with Efron and Ferrell: New Untitled Comedy Set in Reality TV Courtroom
Photos
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