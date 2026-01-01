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Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Date of Birth
29 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.6
Invincible
(2021)
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
Filmography
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Mating Season
Romantic, Comedy
2026, USA
7.3
Long Story Short
Comedy
2025, USA
6.8
Summer of 69
Summer of 69
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
4.8
The Twits
The Twits
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA / Great Britain
7.1
Everybody Still Hates Chris
Comedy
2024, USA
4.2
The American Society of Magical Negroes
The American Society of Magical Negroes
Comedy, Fantasy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Thelma
Thelma
Action, Comedy
2024, Switzerland / USA
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