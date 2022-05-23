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Poster of Moonage Daydream
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Moonage Daydream
7.9

Moonage Daydream

, 2022
Moonage Daydream
Germany / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Moonage Daydream
7.9

Cast

David Bowie
David Bowie
Self
Trevor Bolder
Self
Ken Fordham
Self
Mike Garson
Self
John 'Hutch' Hutchinson
Self
Geoff MacCormack
Self
Mick Ronson
Self
Brian Wilshaw
Self
Mick Woodmansey
Self
Jeff Beck
Self
Director Brett Morgen
Writer Brett Morgen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 16 September 2022
World premiere 23 May 2022
Release date
15 September 2022 Australia M
16 September 2022 Austria
15 September 2022 Brazil 14
16 September 2022 Canada
15 September 2022 Czechia
15 September 2022 Denmark
16 September 2022 Finland
21 September 2022 France
29 September 2022 Georgia PG-13
15 September 2022 Germany
23 September 2022 Great Britain 15
13 October 2022 Greece K12
24 September 2022 Hong Kong
5 November 2022 Latvia N12
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
15 September 2022 Netherlands
16 September 2022 Norway 9
25 November 2022 Poland
23 September 2022 Spain APTA
16 September 2022 Sweden 7
16 September 2022 USA PG-13
15 September 2022 Ukraine 16+
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $13,196,700
Production BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions
Also known as
Moonage Daydream, Bowie, Moonage Daydream, David Bowie: Moonage Daydream, Moonage Daydream - Filmen om David Bowie, Moonage daydream: David Bowie, Untitled David Bowie/IMAX Project, Дэвид Боуи: Moonage Daydream, 문에이지 데이드림, デヴィッド・ボウイ ムーンエイジ・デイドリーム, 月光白日夢, 月光白日梦, 月球时代白日梦, 月球纪元的白日梦, Bowie, デヴィッド･ボウイムーンエイジ･デイドリーム

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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