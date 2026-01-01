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Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson Lamar Johnson
Kinoafisha Persons Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson

Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Last of Us 8.2
The Last of Us (2023)
Your Honor 7.4
Your Honor (2020)
Brother 7.1
Brother (2022)

Filmography

The Abandons
The Abandons
Western, Drama 2025, USA
The Last of Us 8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
Manodrome 5.8
Manodrome Manodrome
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Brother 7.1
Brother Brother
Drama 2022, Canada / USA
Your Honor 7.4
Your Honor
Thriller 2020, USA
All the Bright Places 6.6
All the Bright Places All the Bright Places
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Watch trailer
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 6.6
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Dark Phoenix
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Native Son 5.7
Native Son Native Son
Drama 2019, USA
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