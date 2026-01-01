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Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson
Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
The Last of Us
(2023)
7.4
Your Honor
(2020)
7.1
Brother
(2022)
Filmography
The Abandons
Western, Drama
2025, USA
8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
5.8
Manodrome
Manodrome
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
7.1
Brother
Brother
Drama
2022, Canada / USA
7.4
Your Honor
Thriller
2020, USA
6.6
All the Bright Places
All the Bright Places
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Dark Phoenix
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Native Son
Native Son
Drama
2019, USA
Show more
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