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9 photos
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Date of Birth
24 August 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
(2023)
8.5
Wicker
(2026)
Filmography
8.5
Wicker
Wicker
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
MaXXXine
MaXXXine
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Family, Adventure
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Tenet
Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2020, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Farnsworth House
The Farnsworth House
Drama
2019, USA
6.1
The Burnt Orange Heresy
The Burnt Orange Heresy
Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, USA
Show more
News about Elizabeth Debicki’s private life
Debicki, Caan Join Fincher’s Cliff Booth Sequel — Filipino Gangsters and Criminal Kung Fu Await
Photos
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