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Elizabeth Debicki 9 photos
Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki

Date of Birth
24 August 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Wicker 8.5
Wicker (2026)

Filmography

Wicker 8.5
Wicker Wicker
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Adventures of Cliff Booth The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2026, USA
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MaXXXine 6.9
MaXXXine MaXXXine
Horror 2024, USA
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Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
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Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6.9
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Family, Adventure 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Tenet 7.3
Tenet Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
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The Farnsworth House The Farnsworth House
Drama 2019, USA
The Burnt Orange Heresy 6.1
The Burnt Orange Heresy The Burnt Orange Heresy
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, USA
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News about Elizabeth Debicki’s private life
Brad Pitt, Mike Moh
Debicki, Caan Join Fincher’s Cliff Booth Sequel — Filipino Gangsters and Criminal Kung Fu Await

Photos

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