On October 1, 1989, 43 women around the world gave birth to babies. However, they were not pregnant just that morning. Each of these children possesses superpowers. Eccentric millionaire Reginald Hargreeves buys seven of these special children and establishes The Umbrella Academy, where he hopes to unlock their potential. They are meant to become a united team and prevent an impending apocalypse. Their harsh upbringing fills their lives with traumas that even siblings cannot resolve even after 17 years.

