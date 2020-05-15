"The Great" is a Hulu miniseries that loosely tells the story of Catherine the Great's youth and her orchestrated overthrow of Peter III. At the beginning of each episode, there is a caption that says, "partly a true story," specifically for those familiar with Russian history. This immediately warns the viewers that the creators do not claim to present an historically accurate portrayal of Catherine the Great's life on screen. The series is abundant in dark humor and comical depictions of well-known characters. The main roles are played by popular young actors Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

