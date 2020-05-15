Menu
6.9 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Great

The Great (2020 - 2023)

The Great 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 27 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Great" is a Hulu miniseries that loosely tells the story of Catherine the Great's youth and her orchestrated overthrow of Peter III. At the beginning of each episode, there is a caption that says, "partly a true story," specifically for those familiar with Russian history. This immediately warns the viewers that the creators do not claim to present an historically accurate portrayal of Catherine the Great's life on screen. The series is abundant in dark humor and comical depictions of well-known characters. The main roles are played by popular young actors Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.
The Great  trailer третьего сезона
Creator
Tony McNamara
Tony McNamara
Bayo Gbadamosi Arkady
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult Tsar Peter
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Catherine the Great
Adam Godley
Adam Godley Archie
Douglas Hodge
Douglas Hodge General Velementov
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Great - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Great - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Great - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
