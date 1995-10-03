Menu
Date of Birth
3 October 1995
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams 8.1
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams (2024)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
What We Do in the Shadows 7.2
What We Do in the Shadows (2019)

Filmography

Opus 4.9
Opus Opus
Drama, Horror 2025, USA
Ella McCay Ella McCay
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Omni Loop 6.8
Omni Loop Omni Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams 8.1
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Documentary 2024, Germany / Italy
Mulligan
Mulligan
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Clone High
Clone High
Comedy 2023, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East The Sweet East
Drama 2023, USA
Bottoms 6.8
Bottoms Bottoms
Comedy 2023, USA
The Bear
The Bear
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
What We Do in the Shadows 7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
Dickinson 7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History 2019, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Pirates of the Caribbean 6
Action, Adventure, Comedy , USA
News about Ayo Edebiri’s private life
The Bear still
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
Still from the film 'Opus'
Ayo Edebiri Falls Into Pop Star John Malkovich's Cult in Thriller 'Opus' Trailer
