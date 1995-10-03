Menu
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
Date of Birth
3 October 1995
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
8.1
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
(2024)
7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
(2023)
7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
All
13
Films
8
TV Shows
5
Actress
11
Writer
4
Director
1
4.9
Opus
Opus
Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ella McCay
Ella McCay
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Omni Loop
Omni Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Documentary
2024, Germany / Italy
Mulligan
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Clone High
Comedy
2023, USA
7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Sweet East
The Sweet East
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Bottoms
Bottoms
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Comedy, Horror
2019, USA
7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History
2019, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean 6
Pirates of the Caribbean 6
Action, Adventure, Comedy
, USA
News about Ayo Edebiri’s private life
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
Ayo Edebiri Falls Into Pop Star John Malkovich's Cult in Thriller 'Opus' Trailer
