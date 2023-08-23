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Poster of Light Light Light
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Light Light Light
7.4

Light Light Light

, 2023
Valoa valoa valoa
Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Light Light Light
7.4

Synopsis

In the spring of 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explodes in the Soviet Union and a girl named Mimi arrives in a small village in the Tavastia region of the Southern Finland, filling 15-year-old Mariia's life with light for a moment. After twenty years, facing a dead end in her own life, a grown-up Mariia visits her childhood home and recalls the summer of her youth and the tragic autumn that followed. In a flood of memories, Mariia is forced to confront her past. Returning to the summer of her first love in the 80's, Mariia must let go of the guilt that swallows up all the light and forgive other people as well as herself.

Cast

Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Mariia aikuisena
Pirjo Lonka
Tuula Ovaskainen, Mariian äiti
Anna Paavilainen
Janne Reinikainen
Erkki Ovaskainen, Mariian isä
Petteri Pennilä
Rebekka Baer
Mariia Ovaskainen
Anni Iikkanen
Miranda, 'Mimi'
Annaleena Sipilä
Kylli-täti
Kanerva Paunio
Siiri 'Satu-Siiri' Asikainen
Bruno Baer
Isoveli
Liisi Tandefelt
Isoäiti
Aron Syrjä
Janne
Director Inari Niemi
Writer Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen, Juuli Niemi
Composer Joel Melasniemi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 June 2024
World premiere 23 August 2023
Release date
13 October 2023 Finland 12
6 September 2024 Spain
Budget €1,300,000
Production Lucy Loves Drama
Also known as
Valoa valoa valoa, Light Light Light, L'étincelle, Ljus ljus ljus, Luz del 86, Luz Luz Luz, Světlo světlo světlo, Valgus valgus valgus, Свет, свет, свет, ライト・ライト・ライト

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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