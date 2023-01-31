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Poster of Rap and Reindeer
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Rap and Reindeer
6.4

Rap and Reindeer

, 2023
Revontulten räppäri
Finland / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Rap and Reindeer
6.4

Synopsis

The documentary Rap and Reindeer follows the life of 18-year-old Sámi rapper Mihkku Laiti, who lives in the northernmost corner of Sámiland. The film is a coming-of-age story, following Mihku on his journey towards a career as a musician and rise to stardom in the midst of varying expectations. He’s charmed the crowd on Talent Suomi and proudly wears the Sámi clothing he has styled himself. He raps and yoiks in harmony, designs his own brand on his computer but also masters the skill of laborious reindeer herding. Above all, he sees his own unique roots and the Sámi language as his greatest strength. The future makes him wonder: to follow his father’s footsteps or to reach for his dreams.

Cast

Mihkku Laiti
Director Petteri Saario
Writer Matti Näränen, Petteri Saario
Composer Markku Kanerva, Mihkku Laiti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 31 January 2023
Release date
24 March 2023 Finland Tulossa
Production DocArt
Also known as
Revontulten räppäri, Rap and Reindeer, Guovssahasaid ráppár, Utsjoen räppäri

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 16 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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