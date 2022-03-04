Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Just Animals
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Just Animals

Just Animals

Eläinoikeusjuttu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Activists have been fighting for animal rights for decades. Will they succeed in winning the battle against meat production or will the food industry be unstoppable? The film depicts the structural nature of the animal industry and the systematic abuse of power through three central characters. They fight the battle of David and Goliath against a seemingly invincible industry, ready to achieve their goals at any cost. The brutal undercover photos taken by the activists have caused a series of international scandals, but will they ultimately succeed in making a difference?
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 4 March 2022
Release date
4 March 2022 Finland K-16
Production Tuffi Films
Also known as
Eläinoikeusjuttu, Just Animals, Wszyscy jesteśmy zwierzętami, 只是动物
Director
Vesa Kuosmanen
Saila Kivelä
Cast
Mai Kivelä
Kristo Muurimaa
Saila Kivelä
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Just Animals
Hobbyhorse Revolution 6.9
Hobbyhorse Revolution (2017)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more