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Poster of Devil's Bride
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Devil's Bride
6.0

Devil's Bride

, 2016
Tulen morsian
Finland, Sweden, Norway, Latvia / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Devil's Bride
6.0

Synopsis

Anna is a 16-year old in a village where women are accused of witchcraft. It's based on the witch hunts on Åland, Finland in the 1600s.

Cast

Magnus Krepper
Magnus Krepper
Nils Psilander
Antti Reini
Karl Jönsson
Claes Malmberg
Bryniel Kjellinus
Maria Sid
Tuulia Eloranta
Anna Eriksdotter
Elin Petersdottir
Rakel Larsdotter
Kaija Pakarinen
Valborg Magnusdotter
Lauri Tanskanen
Elias Olsson
Julia Korander
Gertrud Bengtsson
Johanna af Schultén
Ulrica Johansdotter
Kari Onstad Winge
Lady Elizabeth Psilander
Director Saara Cantell
Writer Saara Cantell, Leena Virtanen
Composer Stein Berge Svendsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Sweden / Norway / Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 9 March 2016
Release date
9 September 2016 Finland
9 September 2016 Sweden 15
MPAA R
Budget €2,800,000
Worldwide Gross $267,931
Production Götafilm, Periferia Productions Ky, Pomor Film
Also known as
Tulen morsian, Devil's Bride, Djävulens jungfru, A Noiva do Diabo, Hiljainen tieto, La Mariée du Diable, La Prometida del Diablo, La sposa del diavolo, Oblubienica diabła, Silent Knowledge, Tyst kunskap, Невеста дьявола, Des Teufels Braut

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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