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Poster of After Work
7.1
Kinoafisha Films After Work
7.1

After Work

, 2023
After Work
Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Poster of After Work
7.1

Synopsis

Kuwait’s constitution says that every person has the right to a job, so in some places 20 people are employed for one person’s job. In South Korea, they work so much that a policy has been introduced to turn off computers at the end of the day so that employees can’t work any more. In the US, they give up over 500 million holiday hours each year, while Amazon’s drivers are trying to form a union. Meanwhile, robots are poised to take over most jobs and put the rest of us out of work. Work is so crucial to our identity and what we spend our waking hours on that it is barely noticed anymore. A lot has happened since a group of Puritan priests invented the concept of work ethic in the 1600s, and in the 21st century the very concept of work is in many ways disintegrating. A perfect situation for a filmmaker like Swedish mastermind Erik Gandini, who travels the world to explore what the concept of work means today – if it means anything at all.

Cast

Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky
Philosopher
Elon Musk
Self
Yoo Deug Young
Manifacturer
Elisabeth Anderson
Philosopher and Professor at University of Michigan
Meqss Al Kout
Scriptwriter
Pa Sinyan
Gallup Managing Partner
Josh Davis
CEO, The Centre for Work Ethic Development
Astrid Moss
Amazon Delivery Driver
Armando Pizzoni
Owner of the Garden Valsanzibio
Yoo Ga Yeon
Teacher
Director Erik Gandini
Composer Christoffer Berg, Johan Söderberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Italy / Norway / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 March 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
8 September 2023 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $75,452
Production Fasad Production, Film i Väst, GEO Television
Also known as
After Work, AI時代, Pärast tööd, Świat po pracy, Työn jälkeen, Пасля працы, After Work - The End of Labor, AI时代, Après le travail, 后工作时代

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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