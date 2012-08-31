Menu
Poster of The Act of Killing
IMDb Rating: 8.2
The Act of Killing

The Act of Killing

The Act of Killing 18+
Synopsis

A documentary which challenges former Indonesian death-squad leaders to reenact their mass-killings in whichever cinematic genres they wish, including classic Hollywood crime scenarios and lavish musical numbers.
Country Denmark / Norway / Great Britain / Sweden / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 28 June 2013
World premiere 31 August 2012
Release date
31 August 2012 Russia 16+
8 November 2012 Denmark
10 April 2013 France
14 November 2013 Germany
3 May 2013 Great Britain
12 May 2017 Greece
1 November 2012 Indonesia
17 October 2013 Italy T
31 August 2012 Kazakhstan
23 May 2013 Netherlands
6 September 2013 Norway
28 February 2014 Poland
17 April 2014 Portugal
20 November 2014 South Korea 15
30 August 2013 Spain
1 November 2012 Sweden 15
31 August 2012 USA
31 August 2012 Ukraine
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $726,324
Production Final Cut for Real, Piraya Film, Novaya Zemlya
Also known as
The Act of Killing, El acto de matar, Actul de a ucide, Amal-e koshtan, Az ölés aktusa, Čin smaknuća, De dödade om natten, Fe'l alghatl, He tappoivat öisin, Jagal, L'acte de tuer, L'atto di uccidere, O Acto de Matar, O Ato de Matar, Öldürme Eylemi, Scena zbrodni, Tapatöö, The act of killing - L'acte de tuer, Žudymo aktas, Η πράξη του φόνου, Акт вбивства, Акт убийства, アクト・オブ・キリング, 杀戮演绎, 殺人一舉
Director
Joshua Oppenheimer
Anonymus
Cast
Anwar Congo
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Act of Killing
The Look of Silence 8.3
The Look of Silence (2014)
Honeyland 8.0
Honeyland (2019)
Minding the Gap 8.1
Minding the Gap (2018)
Won't You Be My Neighbor? 8.4
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
Treblinka 5.8
Treblinka (2016)
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth (2014)
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour (2014)
Seduced and Abandoned 6.4
Seduced and Abandoned (2013)
Blackfish 8.1
Blackfish (2013)
Samsara 7.4
Samsara (2011)
Exit Through the Gift Shop 7.8
Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010)
The Cove 8.4
The Cove (2009)

8.2 IMDb
Quotes
Anwar Congo Did the people I tortured feel the way I do here? I can feel what the people I tortured felt. Because here my dignity has been destroyed, and then fear come, right there and then. All the terror suddenly possessed my body. It surrounded me, and possessed me.
Joshua Oppenheimer Actually, the people you tortured felt far worse, because you knew it's only a film. They knew they were being killed.
Anwar Congo But I can feel it, Josh. Really, I feel it. Or have I sinned. I did this to so many people, Josh. Is it all coming back to me? I really hope it won't. I don't want it to, Josh.
