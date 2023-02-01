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Poster of Under Construction
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Under Construction
7.6

Under Construction

, 2023
Wanha Markku
Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Under Construction
7.6

Synopsis

Markku built a house for his family with his own bare hands like a strong man is supposed to do. He worked hard from dawn to dusk, so that his seven children would have a roof above their heads. Unfortunately, the task ended up being too hard and Markku burnt out. One day, he left his family and disappeared abroad. The filmmaker travels to his childhood home to face his father, who he never got to know properly. Together they build a steel gate in front of the unfinished house, and try to create a relationship between each other.

Cast

Markus Aho
Markku Aho
Self
Heli Luosma
Self
Tapio Aho
Self
Kalervo Aho
Self
Markus Toivo
Self, also narrator
Kristiina Dyer
Self
Irja Aho
Self
Pirkka Aho
Self
Emil Aho
Self
Director Markus Toivo
Writer Markus Toivo
Composer Ossi Oikari, Markus Toivo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 February 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
15 December 2023 Finland S
Budget €7,500
Production Jokí Productions
Also known as
Wanha Markku, Gamle Markku, Under Construction, Vana Markku

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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