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Poster of My Sailer My Love
7.1
Kinoafisha Films My Sailer My Love
7.1

My Sailer My Love

, 2022
My Sailor, My Love
Finland, Ireland / Drama / 18+
Poster of My Sailer My Love
7.1

Synopsis

Howard, a retired sailor and widow, lives in a house by the sea. His adult daughter Grace hires a carer for her father, a lady in her mature years, Annie. Recluse and stubborn, Howard rejects Annie’s company, but eventually opens his heart and gives his final love a chance. Grace has her own crisis to unravel and finds her father’s romance difficult. Her father’s new love reminds her of the affection she missed, as a child and now again as an adult. Annie must face the complex father-daughter relationship, while Howard and Grace must realize their own imperfections.

Cast

James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Howard
Catherine Walker
Catherine Walker
Grace
Brid Brennan
Annie
Nora-Jane Noone
Kelly
Aidan O'Hare
Martin
Bob Kelly
Brian
Nova Farrelly
Belinda
Molly McCann
Molly McCann
Alison
Carol O'Reilly
Suzy
Ciara Fallon
Melanie
Director Klaus Härö
Writer Kai Nordberg, Jimmy Karlsson, Kirsi Vikman
Composer Michelino Bisceglia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 July 2023
World premiere 9 September 2022
Release date
20 April 2023 Australia PG
30 September 2022 Finland S
8 February 2024 Germany 6
17 March 2023 Great Britain 12A
17 March 2023 Ireland 12
12 July 2023 South Korea All
Worldwide Gross $297,429
Production Making Movies Oy, Making Movies, Samson Films
Also known as
Rakkaani merikapteeni, My Sailor, My Love, Min älskade sjökapten, A tengerész szerelme, Deniz Boyu Aşk, La canción del marinero, La cançó del mariner, Meremehe armastus, Meu Marinheiro, Meu Amor, Môj drahý kapitán, My Sailer My Love, Мой моряк, моя любовь, 我的水手，我的爱

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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