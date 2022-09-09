Howard, a retired sailor and widow, lives in a house by the sea. His adult daughter Grace hires a carer for her father, a lady in her mature years, Annie. Recluse and stubborn, Howard rejects Annie’s company, but eventually opens his heart and gives his final love a chance. Grace has her own crisis to unravel and finds her father’s romance difficult. Her father’s new love reminds her of the affection she missed, as a child and now again as an adult. Annie must face the complex father-daughter relationship, while Howard and Grace must realize their own imperfections.
ProductionMaking Movies Oy, Making Movies, Samson Films
Also known as
Rakkaani merikapteeni, My Sailor, My Love, Min älskade sjökapten, A tengerész szerelme, Deniz Boyu Aşk, La canción del marinero, La cançó del mariner, Meremehe armastus, Meu Marinheiro, Meu Amor, Môj drahý kapitán, My Sailer My Love, Мой моряк, моя любовь, 我的水手，我的爱
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
[Annie is sleeping in Howard's bed for the first time]
HowardShall we...
[hesitates]
Annie[quickly]Call it a day? Yes.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.