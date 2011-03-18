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Poster of Brothers
4.1
Brothers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Brothers
4.1

Brothers

, 2012
Veljekset
Finland / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Brothers
4.1
Brothers - Trailer
Brothers  Trailer

Cast

Kari Heiskanen
Ivar
Pertti Sveholm
Pertti Sveholm
Torsti
Liisa Mustonen
Katja
Vesa Vierikko
Vesa Vierikko
Waldemar
Esko Salminen
Paavo
Timo Torikka
Mitja
Mari Perankoski
Raisa
Director Mika Kaurismäki
Writer Petri Karra, Mari Perankoski, Esko Salminen, Kari Heiskanen, Vesa Vierikko, Mika Kaurismäki, Sami Keski-Vähälä
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 18 March 2011
Release date
5 April 2012 Russia Старлет-Медиа
5 April 2012 Belarus
18 March 2011 Finland
5 April 2012 Kazakhstan
5 April 2012 Ukraine
Budget €305,000
Worldwide Gross $14,262
Production Marianna Films
Also known as
Veljekset, Brothers, Bröderna, Brüder, Karmajoen veljekset, Oi, Karmajoen veljekset!, ファーザーズ・トラップ　禁断の家族

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Brothers - Trailer
Brothers Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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