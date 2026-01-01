Maa on syntinen laulu, Jorden är en syndfull sång, The Earth Is a Sinful Song, The Land of Our Ancestors, Bűnös dal a Föld, Cancion para la tierra triste, Die Erde ist ein sündiges Lied, I gi einai to amartolo mas tragoudi, Jorden er en syndefuld sang, Jorden er en syndfull sang, La terre de nos ancêtres, Maa on patune laul, Pământul e un cântec păcătos, Ziemia jest grzeszną pieśnią, Земля - это грешная песня, Земята е греховна песен
Film rating
6.9
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.