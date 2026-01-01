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Poster of The Earth Is a Sinful Song
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Earth Is a Sinful Song
6.9

The Earth Is a Sinful Song

, 1973
Maa on syntinen laulu
Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Earth Is a Sinful Song
6.9

Cast

Maritta Viitamäki
Pauli Jauhojärvi
Aimo Saukko
Jouko Hiltunen
Milja Hiltunen
Sirkka Saarnio
Director Rauni Mollberg
Writer Pirjo Honkasalo, Rauni Mollberg, Timo K. Mukka, Panu Rajala
Composer Hannu Sinnemäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 2 November 1973
Release date
1 April 2001 Czechia 18+
2 November 1973 Finland
27 May 1974 Sweden 15
9 November 1973 USA
MPAA R
Budget 860,000 FIM
Production RM-Tuotanto
Also known as
Maa on syntinen laulu, Jorden är en syndfull sång, The Earth Is a Sinful Song, The Land of Our Ancestors, Bűnös dal a Föld, Cancion para la tierra triste, Die Erde ist ein sündiges Lied, I gi einai to amartolo mas tragoudi, Jorden er en syndefuld sang, Jorden er en syndfull sang, La terre de nos ancêtres, Maa on patune laul, Pământul e un cântec păcătos, Ziemia jest grzeszną pieśnią, Земля - это грешная песня, Земята е греховна песен

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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