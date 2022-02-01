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5.9
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Layers of Lies
5.9
Layers of Lies
, 2023
Layers of Lies
Finland / Action, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
An ex-fireman returns to his home country Iran after a decade-long absence, only to have his old enemy resurface and steal away what he treasures most - and now he'll stop at nothing to exact revenge.
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Cast
Jessica Wolff
Emma Kashani
Arsalan Ghasemi
Navid Ahmadi
Milad Mirzaei
Kasra
Ramin Sohrab
Sam Kashani
Venus Kaneli
Sara
Nader Fallah
Arman Bahman
Majid Saeedi
Parviz
Kamran Tafti
Officer Saeid Rajabi
Farshad Aasadollahpour
Shahin
Pepe Karai
Asif Ali
Director
Ramin Sohrab
Writer
Joe Leone
,
Jonna Enroth
,
Christopher Larsen
,
Sami Laulajainen
Composer
Greg Dombrowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
23 January 2024
World premiere
1 February 2022
Release date
2 June 2023
Finland
16
1 February 2022
Iran
13 August 2024
South Korea
15
Production
Sohrab Productions
Also known as
Layers of Lies, Layehaye Doroogh Aka Tavan
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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