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Poster of Layers of Lies
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Layers of Lies
5.9

Layers of Lies

, 2023
Layers of Lies
Finland / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Layers of Lies
5.9

Synopsis

An ex-fireman returns to his home country Iran after a decade-long absence, only to have his old enemy resurface and steal away what he treasures most - and now he'll stop at nothing to exact revenge.

Cast

Jessica Wolff
Emma Kashani
Arsalan Ghasemi
Navid Ahmadi
Milad Mirzaei
Kasra
Ramin Sohrab
Sam Kashani
Venus Kaneli
Sara
Nader Fallah
Nader Fallah
Arman Bahman
Majid Saeedi
Parviz
Kamran Tafti
Officer Saeid Rajabi
Farshad Aasadollahpour
Shahin
Pepe Karai
Asif Ali
Director Ramin Sohrab
Writer Joe Leone, Jonna Enroth, Christopher Larsen, Sami Laulajainen
Composer Greg Dombrowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 January 2024
World premiere 1 February 2022
Release date
2 June 2023 Finland 16
1 February 2022 Iran
13 August 2024 South Korea 15
Production Sohrab Productions
Also known as
Layers of Lies, Layehaye Doroogh Aka Tavan

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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