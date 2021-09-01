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Poster of Daddy Loves You
8.9
Kinoafisha Films Daddy Loves You
8.9

Daddy Loves You

, 2015
Daddy Loves You
Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Daddy Loves You
8.9

Cast

Jussi Koivula
Self
Director Ninni Rokosa
Writer Ninni Rokosa
Composer Jarkko Hietanen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Obscure Entertainment
Also known as
Daddy Loves You

Film rating

8.9
Rate 11 votes
8.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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