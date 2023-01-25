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Poster of Monica in the South Seas
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Monica in the South Seas
6.1

Monica in the South Seas

, 2023
Monica in the South Seas
Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Monica in the South Seas
6.1

Synopsis

Finnish filmmaker and artist Sami van Ingen is a great-grandson of documentary pioneer Robert Flaherty, and seemingly the sole member of the family with a hands-on interest in continuing the directing legacy. Among the materials he found in the estate of Robert and Frances Flaherty’s daughter Monica were the film reels and video tapes detailing several years of work on realising her lifelong dream project: a sound version of her parents’ 1926 docu-fiction axiom, Moana: A Romance of the Golden Age.

Cast

Le'iataualesa Vaiao Ala'ilima
Self
Monica Flaherty
Self
Sarah Hudson
Self
Richard Leacock
Self
Fa'agase Su'a-Filo
Self
Pe'a Taule'ale'ausumai
Self
Frances H. Flaherty
Self
Martino
Self
Robert J. Flaherty
Self
Robert J. Flaherty
Self
Lee Dichter
Self
Lee Dichter
Self
Director Mika Taanila, Sami van Ingen
Writer Mika Taanila, Sami van Ingen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 January 2023
Release date
17 November 2023 Finland S
Budget €166,000
Production Elokuvayhtiö Testifilmi
Also known as
Monica in the South Seas, Monica in the south seas - Monica Etelämerellä, Η Μόνικα στις νότιες θάλασσες

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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