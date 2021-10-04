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Poster of KARAntin
8.1
Kinoafisha Films KARAntin
8.1

KARAntin

, 2021
KARAntin
Russia, Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of KARAntin
8.1

Cast

Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Felix
Diana Ringo
Diana Ringo
Aleksandr Obmanov
Aleksandr Obmanov
Kirill
Aleksey Sharanin
Aleksandr Novikov (radio announcer)
Director Diana Ringo
Writer Diana Ringo
Composer Diana Ringo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 November 2021
World premiere 4 October 2021
Production AElita
Also known as
KARAntin, Quarantine, Karantiin, КАРАнтин

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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