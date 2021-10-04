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8.1
Kinoafisha
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KARAntin
8.1
KARAntin
, 2021
KARAntin
Russia, Finland / Drama / 18+
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Similar
8.1
Cast
Anatoliy Belyy
Felix
Diana Ringo
Aleksandr Obmanov
Kirill
Aleksey Sharanin
Aleksandr Novikov (radio announcer)
Director
Diana Ringo
Writer
Diana Ringo
Composer
Diana Ringo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Finland
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
2 November 2021
World premiere
4 October 2021
Production
AElita
Also known as
KARAntin, Quarantine, Karantiin, КАРАнтин
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
7.3
IMDb
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