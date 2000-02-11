Seitsemän laulua tundralta, Seven Songs from the Tundra, 7 chants de la toundra, 7 Songs from the Tundra, Hét dal a tundráról, Kirjeitä tundralta, Sedam pjesama iz tundre, Seitsemän kirjettä tundralta, Septynios Tundros giesmės, Sete Canções da Tundra, Sieben Lieder aus der Tundra, Siedem pieśni tundry, Sju sånger från tundran, Επτά τραγούδια από την τούνδρα, Семь песен тундры
Film rating
6.6
Rate14 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.