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Poster of Seven Songs from the Tundra
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Seven Songs from the Tundra
6.6

Seven Songs from the Tundra

, 2000
Seitsemän laulua tundralta
Finland / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Seven Songs from the Tundra
6.6

Cast

Anatoli Hudi
(segment: Morsian)
Igor Hudi
(segment: Morsian)
Tajuda Hudi
(segment: Morsian)
Vitalina Hudi
(segment: Morsian)
Hadko Japtik
(segment: Morsian)
Ivan Japtik
(segment: Morsian)
Arkadi Laptander
(segment: Morsian)
Lidija Okotetto
(segment: Morsian)
Viktor Pistsulin
(segment: Morsian)
Janina Serotetto
(segment: Morsian)
Director Anastasia Lapsui, Markku Lehmuskallio
Writer Anastasia Lapsui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 11 February 2000
Release date
18 February 2000 Finland
Worldwide Gross $16,099
Production Jörn Donner Productions
Also known as
Seitsemän laulua tundralta, Seven Songs from the Tundra, 7 chants de la toundra, 7 Songs from the Tundra, Hét dal a tundráról, Kirjeitä tundralta, Sedam pjesama iz tundre, Seitsemän kirjettä tundralta, Septynios Tundros giesmės, Sete Canções da Tundra, Sieben Lieder aus der Tundra, Siedem pieśni tundry, Sju sånger från tundran, Επτά τραγούδια από την τούνδρα, Семь песен тундры

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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