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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Spede
5.6
Spede
, 2023
Spede
Finland / Biography / 18+
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5.6
Synopsis
The story of Pertti "Spede" Pasanen and his entourage, who we all knew, at a time when the flight of Finland's funniest man was in its most glorious arc, but of course there is a flip side to the laughter and silliness.
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Cast
Lauri Tilkanen
Jukka Virtanen
Minka Kuustonen
Pirjo Pasanen
Aarne Lehti
Riku Nieminen
Pertti 'Spede' Pasanen
Aku Sipola
Vesa-Matti Loiri
Joonas Nordman
Ere Kokkonen
Mikko Töyssy
Simo Salminen
Jonna Järnefelt
Tuija Leppänen
Antti Heikkinen
Reka
Taneli Mäkelä
Eino S. Repo
Teijo Eloranta
Edvin Laine
Director
Aleksi Delikouras
Writer
Olli Haikka
,
Marko Talli
,
Aleksi Delikouras
,
Antti Heikkinen
,
Tuomas Marjamäki
Composer
Simo Pitkänen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
22 September 2023
Release date
22 September 2023
Finland
Tulossa
Budget
€2,000,000
Production
Yellow Film & TV, Nordisk Film, Mainostelevisio (MTV3)
Also known as
Spede, Spede - För att det är roligt
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
11
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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