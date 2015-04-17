Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Tsamo
6.1
Tsamo
, 2015
Tsamo
Finland / History, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Albina Tologovona
Tsamo
Willhelm Grotenfelt
Simon
Anni-Kristiina Juuso
Thomas Yellowhair
Kuhkan
Yovan Nagwetch
Nashahan
Alma Pöysti
Alisa
Kaarle Aho
Satamakapteeni Lindstén
Elis Bergheim
Koululainen
Martin Carlsson
Koululainen
Irmeli Debarle
Siiri
Ylva Ekblad
Neiti Fredriksson
Director
Anastasia Lapsui
,
Markku Lehmuskallio
Writer
Markku Lehmuskallio
,
Anastasia Lapsui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
17 April 2015
Release date
17 April 2015
Finland
K-7
Budget
€735,000
Production
Making Movies
Also known as
Tsamo, Цамо, Hyvä tahto
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Tsamo
Seven Songs from the Tundra
Drama, History
2000, Finland
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree