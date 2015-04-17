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Poster of Tsamo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Tsamo
6.1

Tsamo

, 2015
Tsamo
Finland / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tsamo
6.1

Cast

Albina Tologovona
Tsamo
Willhelm Grotenfelt
Simon
Anni-Kristiina Juuso
Thomas Yellowhair
Kuhkan
Yovan Nagwetch
Nashahan
Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
Alisa
Kaarle Aho
Satamakapteeni Lindstén
Elis Bergheim
Koululainen
Martin Carlsson
Koululainen
Irmeli Debarle
Siiri
Ylva Ekblad
Neiti Fredriksson
Director Anastasia Lapsui, Markku Lehmuskallio
Writer Markku Lehmuskallio, Anastasia Lapsui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 17 April 2015
Release date
17 April 2015 Finland K-7
Budget €735,000
Production Making Movies
Also known as
Tsamo, Цамо, Hyvä tahto

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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