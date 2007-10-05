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Poster of Georg
6.3
Georg - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Georg
6.3

Georg

, 2007
Georg
Russia, Estonia, Finland / Biography, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Georg
6.3
Georg - Trailer
Georg  Trailer

Cast

Marko Matvere
Georg Ots
Renars Kaupers
Caesar
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Asta Ots
Elle Kull
Lydia Ots
Tonu Kark
Karl Ots
Mirtel Pohla
Margot Ots
Karin Touart
Ilona Ots
Jüri Aarma
Herardo Contreras
Taavi Eelmaa
Taavi Eelmaa
Andero Ermel
Viive Ernesaks
Director Peeter Simm
Writer Aleksandr Borodyanskiy, Asta Ots, Mati Põldre
Composer Yuriy Poteenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Estonia / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 5 October 2007
Release date
6 March 2008 Russia
6 March 2008 Belarus
5 October 2007 Estonia
6 March 2008 Kazakhstan
6 March 2008 Ukraine
Budget €2,091,778
Worldwide Gross $514,187
Production Allfilm, Centre of National Film (CNF), Matila Röhr Productions (MRP)
Also known as
Georg, Elu armastan sind, Georg Ots - rakkaani, Georg: Baritoni naise jutustus, Nii see läks..., Георг, 未唱完的歌

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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