Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Aleksandr Borodyanskiy, Asta Ots, Mati Põldre
Composer
Yuriy Poteenko
Film details
Country
Russia / Estonia / Finland
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
5 October 2007
Release date
|6 March 2008
|Russia
|
|
|6 March 2008
|Belarus
|
|
|5 October 2007
|Estonia
|
|
|6 March 2008
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|6 March 2008
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
€2,091,778
Worldwide Gross
$514,187
Production
Allfilm, Centre of National Film (CNF), Matila Röhr Productions (MRP)
Also known as
Georg, Elu armastan sind, Georg Ots - rakkaani, Georg: Baritoni naise jutustus, Nii see läks..., Георг, 未唱完的歌