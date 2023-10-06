Menu
Poster of Comeback
1 poster
Comeback

Comeback

Comeback 18+

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 October 2023
Release date
6 October 2023 Finland 12
Budget €1,500,000
Production Helsinki-filmi, Finnish Impact Film Fund
Also known as
Comeback, No Love Lost, Камбэк
Director
Petri Kotwica
Cast
Mikko Leppilampi
Mikko Leppilampi
Pamela Tola
Paula Vesala
Armi Toivanen
Vuokko Hovatta
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
