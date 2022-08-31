Innocence tells the story of children who resisted to be enlisted but capitulated. Their stories were never told as they died during their service. Through a narration based on their haunting diaries, the film depicts their inner turmoil. It interweaves first-hand military images, key moments from childhood until enlistment and home videos of the deceased soldiers whose stories are silenced and seen as a national threat.
CountryIsrael / Iceland / Denmark / Finland
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere31 August 2022
ProductionDanish Documentary Production, Guy DVD Films, Making Movies