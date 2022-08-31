Menu
Russian
Innocence 18+
Synopsis

Innocence tells the story of children who resisted to be enlisted but capitulated. Their stories were never told as they died during their service. Through a narration based on their haunting diaries, the film depicts their inner turmoil. It interweaves first-hand military images, key moments from childhood until enlistment and home videos of the deceased soldiers whose stories are silenced and seen as a national threat.
Country Israel / Iceland / Denmark / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Production Danish Documentary Production, Guy DVD Films, Making Movies
Also known as
Innocence, Inosenseu, Nevinnost, Nevinnosť, Nevinost, Niewinność, Oskuld, Rikkumatus, Viattomuus, Αθωότητα
Director
Guy Davidi
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
