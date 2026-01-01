Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Hugo the world's worst comeback
Hugo the world's worst comeback
Hugo the world's worst comeback
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Adventure
Comedy
Hugo the world's worst comeback
teaser
teaser
Country
Finland / Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2017
Director
Mikko Pitkänen
Philip Einstein Lipski
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Hugo the world's worst comeback
5.8
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
(2017)
7.2
Ronal the Barbarian
(2011)
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hugo the world's worst comeback
Teaser
0
0
Все трейлеры
