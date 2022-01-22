Cast
Elina Jackson
Official with Flags
Maija Paunio
Sarah's Mother
June Hyde
Gastroenterologist
Nico Siekkinen
Two Identical Handsome Men
Cast and Crew
Composer
Emma Ruth Rundle
Film details
Country
USA / Finland
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
20 May 2022
World premiere
22 January 2022
Release date
|19 May 2022
|Russia
| Экспонента, World Pictures
|
|17 June 2022
|Estonia
|
|K-12
|18 March 2022
|Finland
|
|
|19 May 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|29 July 2022
|Latvia
|
|N12
|17 June 2022
|Lithuania
|
|N-16
|18 March 2022
|Romania
|
|18
|15 April 2022
|USA
|
|R
MPAA
R
Budget
€4,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$425,909
Production
XYZ Films, Film Service Finland Oy, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Dual, Dual - Il clone, Dvojník, Kloon, Pár-baj, Двійник, Клон, 듀얼, デュアル, 双重躯体, 雙重身分, Klón, Clon, دوگانه