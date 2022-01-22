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Poster of Dual
6.6
Dual - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dual
6.6

Dual

, 2022
Dual
USA, Finland / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dual
6.6
Dual - Dubbed trailer
Dual  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan
Sarah
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Trent
Beulah Koale
Beulah Koale
Peter
Theo James
Theo James
Robert Michaels
Rea Lest
Rea Lest
Emergency Room Receptionist
Elina Jackson
Official with Flags
Maija Paunio
Sarah's Mother
June Hyde
Gastroenterologist
Kristofer Gummerus
Tom
Nico Siekkinen
Two Identical Handsome Men
Director Riley Stearns
Writer Riley Stearns
Composer Emma Ruth Rundle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 May 2022
World premiere 22 January 2022
Release date
19 May 2022 Russia Экспонента, World Pictures
17 June 2022 Estonia K-12
18 March 2022 Finland
19 May 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
29 July 2022 Latvia N12
17 June 2022 Lithuania N-16
18 March 2022 Romania 18
15 April 2022 USA R
MPAA R
Budget €4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $425,909
Production XYZ Films, Film Service Finland Oy, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Dual, Dual - Il clone, Dvojník, Kloon, Pár-baj, Двійник, Клон, 듀얼, デュアル, 双重躯体, 雙重身分, Klón, Clon, دوگانه

Film rating

6.6
Rate 29 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2630 In the Sci-Fi genre  347 In the Thriller genre  530 In films of USA  1600 In films of Finland  7 In films of 2022  94

Film Trailers

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Dual - Dubbed trailer
Dual Dubbed trailer
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