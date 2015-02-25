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Poster of Reunion
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Reunion
5.1

Reunion

, 2015
Luokkakokous
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Reunion
5.1

Cast

Sami Hedberg
Aku Hirviniemi
Niklas 'Nippe' Lavonen
Jaajo Linnonmaa
Tuomas Lilja
Lotta Kaihua
Lauri Tilkanen
Taneli Mäkelä
Lääkäri
Pirkka-Pekka Petelius
Lääkäri
Niina Lahtinen
Jaana
Annikki Hirviniemi
Saara
Jenni Utriainen
Groupie
Inka Kallén
Inka Kallén
Reetta
Helena Vierikko
Leila
Director Taneli Mustonen
Writer Claudia Boderke, Lars Mering, Niels Nørløv Hansen, Taneli Mustonen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 25 February 2015
Release date
25 February 2015 Finland
Budget €1,280,000
Production Solar Films
Also known as
Luokkakokous, Reunion, Klassefesten, Klassträffen, Klassikokkutulek, Sınıf Partisi, Воссоединение

Film rating

5.1
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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