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6.8
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Detour to Father
6.8
Detour to Father
, 2023
Johannes ei kulje Jämsän kautta
Finland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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6.8
Synopsis
Socially awkward 40-year-old Johannes tries to reach his dying father before it's too late. The journey from city of Tampere to Kajaani can be surprisingly long if you don't go via Jämsä.
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Cast
Jari Manninen
Saara Elina
Sofia
Enni Ojutkangas
Miska Kajanus
Johannes
Roope Kovalainen
Sebi
Annlis Aaltonen
Sini
Miikka J. Anttila
Police Officer Leppänen
Roger Davies
Police Officer at the roadblock
Päivi Dufva
Crime Scene Photographer
Antti Haapasalo
Man in the Park
Juha-Matti Halonen
Hannes
Marjo Heikkinen
Salesperson
Director
Joonas Makkonen
Writer
Joonas Makkonen
,
Miika J. Norvanto
,
Timo Puustinen
,
Kari-Pekka Vehkaoja
Composer
Jussi Huhtala
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
31 March 2023
Release date
31 March 2023
Finland
Tulossa
Production
Frozen Flame Pictures
Also known as
Johannes ei kulje Jämsän kautta, Detour to Father
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 13 March 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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