Vallankumous, jota ei tullut 18+
Country Estonia / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 25 September 2008
Release date
7 January 2009 Estonia
Production Kuukulgur Film, Matila Röhr Productions (MRP)
Also known as
Vallankumous, jota ei tullut, The Last Revolutionaries, A sosem volt forradalom, Revolutionen som inte blev av, Revolutsioon, mida ei olnud, The Revolution That Wasn't, Venäjän viimeiset vallankumoukselliset, Революция, которой не было
Director
Alena Polunina
Cast and Crew
