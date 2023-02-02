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Poster of Jope: Just Think for Yourself
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Jope: Just Think for Yourself
7.1

Jope: Just Think for Yourself

, 2023
Jope ite
Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Jope: Just Think for Yourself
7.1

Synopsis

An overweight boy who was a bullied at school grew up to become a beloved comedian, folk artist Jope Ruonansuu. He was a versatile entertainer, but above all an impressionist, able to imitate more than 150 characters from the ruling class. Jope's journey was a natural extension of the post-war "Rillumarei" -culture. He broke through when the monoculturalism was at its most vibrant and grew in popularity as it began to crumble. With weight loss surgery, Jope sought a healthier life, but also to shed the extra pounds and childhood traumas. After the surgery, he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, but continued to fight, developing a number of different projects, including an anti-bullying campaign together with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö. The project was to culminate in a joint visit to Syväkangas school, in Jope's home town of Kemi. Jope passed away before then, but Niinistö kept his promise.

Cast

Jope Ruonansuu
Self
Jukka Ruonansuu
Self
Ulla Ruonansuu
Self
Seppo Ruonansuu
Self
Sakari Ruonansuu
Self
Laila Ruonansuu
Self
Matti Simola
Self
Reijo Salminen
Self
Timo Koivusalo
Self
Kari Peltonen
Self
Director Marko Talli
Writer Marko Talli, Nikke Bagge, Mika Räinä
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 February 2023
Release date
10 February 2023 Finland Tulossa
Production Yellow Film & TV
Also known as
Jope ite, Jope

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 20 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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