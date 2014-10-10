Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Muumit Rivieralla
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Muumit Rivieralla
6.0

Muumit Rivieralla

, 2014
Muumit Rivieralla
France, Finland / Family, Comedy, Animation / 18+
Poster of Muumit Rivieralla
6.0

Cast

Mats Långbacka
Muumipappa
Kristofer Gummerus
Muumi
Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
Niiskuneiti
Ragni Grönblom
Pikku Myy
Maria Sid
Muumimamma
Carl-Kristian Rundman
Markiisi Mongaga
Irina Björklund
Audrey Glamour
Christoffer Strandberg
Clark
Carl-Gustaf Wentzel
Nuuskamuikkunen
Beata Harju
Mymmeli
Director Xavier Picard, Hanna Hemilä
Writer Leslie Stewart, Annina Enckell, Hanna Hemilä, Xavier Picard
Composer Jean de Aguiar, Anna-Karin Korhonen, Timo Lassy, Panu Aaltio
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 22 May 2015
World premiere 10 October 2014
Release date
13 March 2015 Estonia
10 October 2014 Finland
4 February 2015 France
22 May 2015 Great Britain
9 September 2016 Mexico
10 October 2014 Poland
31 October 2014 Sweden
4 December 2015 USA
MPAA G
Also known as
Muumit Rivieralla, Moomins on the Riviera, Les Moomins sur la Riviera, Muminfamiljen på Rivieran, Gekijouban Mûmin Minami no umi de tanoshii bakansu, Los Moomin: la película, Moomins the Movie, Mumin na Azurni obali, Mumini Rivjērā, Muminki na Riwierze, Mumins an der Riviera, Mumintrollen på Rivieran, Mumitroldene på sommerferie, Mummitrollet på Rivieraen, Muumid Rivieral, Os Moomins na Riviera, Troliai Mumiai Rivjeroje, Муми-тролли на Ривьере, Мумі-тролі на Рів'єрі, 劇場版ムーミン　南の海で楽しいバカンス, 嚕嚕米漫遊蔚藍海岸, 姆明：漫游蓝湾, Mumitroldene paa sommerferie

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Muumit Rivieralla

Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland Animation, Family
2017, Finland / Poland
5.0
Moominvalley Animation
2019, Great Britain / Finland
7.0
The Snowman and the Snowdog
The Snowman and the Snowdog Animation, Family, Fantasy
2012, Great Britain
7.0
Moomins and the Comet Chase
Moomins and the Comet Chase Animation, Family, Adventure
2010, Finland
6.0
Niko - Lentäjän poika
Niko - Lentäjän poika Animation, Family, Adventure
2008, Finland / Germany / Denmark / Ireland
6.0
Rollo and the Spirit of the Woods
Rollo and the Spirit of the Woods Family, Music, Fantasy
2001, Finland
6.0
Snezhnaya koroleva
Snezhnaya koroleva Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family
1957, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more