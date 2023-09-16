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Poster of Scenes from a Dying Town
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Scenes from a Dying Town
5.9

Scenes from a Dying Town

, 2023
Pakoja & haaveita
Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Scenes from a Dying Town
5.9

Synopsis

During one spring day, nine people dreaming of life or running away from it, plus a dog on the run, either meet, pass or collide on a certain road. Sisters Seija and Sanna are on their way to the airport because Seija is moving to Canada. Silja and Ville are mourning the anniversary of their dead daughter. The comedy duo is off on a tour after a long break, the paramedics are looking forward to a quiz night and Anita is finally ready to scatter the ashes of her deceased loved one in the lake. A strange man hitchhikes along the highway.

Cast

Jarkko Pajunen
Jarkko Pajunen
Antti
Ingela Olsson
Ingela Olsson
Anita
Kaija Pakarinen
Sari Mällinen
Seija
Erja Manto
Sanna
Erkki Saarela
Liftari
Aliisa Pulkkinen
Silja
Dick Idman
Ville Andersson
Robert Enckell
Pekka
Lasse Karkjärvi
Hannu
Hannu Kivioja
Oskari
Director Kaisa El Ramly
Writer Kaisa El Ramly
Composer Hans Appelqvist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 September 2023
Release date
1 December 2023 Finland 12
Budget €1,175,000
Production Inland Film Company, Läsk
Also known as
Pakoja & haaveita, Flykt & drömmar, Flykter & drömmar, Getaways & Dreams, Kohtauksia kuolevasta kaupungista, Scenes from a Dying Town, Ucieczki i marzenia, Pakoja ja haaveita

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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