The Finland of the future has gone mad. A bored young woman, Viola, gets a brilliant idea. She decides to fool the infamous Lone Rider and his sidekick Tonto. Viola makes a wanted poster of herself, and assumes the identity of a highwayman named Gonzales. Viola/Gonzales surrenders to a quirky bandit duo, who now believe they will be well rewarded for bringing this outlaw to authorities. As the pair is taking Gonzales to the gallows, they get lost in the desert. A day's journey turns into an adventure that tests the trio's physical resilience and mental maturity.