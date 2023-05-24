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Poster of The Unhanged
2.2
Kinoafisha Films The Unhanged
2.2

The Unhanged

, 2023
Hirttämättömät
Finland / Comedy, Western / 18+
Poster of The Unhanged
2.2

Synopsis

The Finland of the future has gone mad. A bored young woman, Viola, gets a brilliant idea. She decides to fool the infamous Lone Rider and his sidekick Tonto. Viola makes a wanted poster of herself, and assumes the identity of a highwayman named Gonzales. Viola/Gonzales surrenders to a quirky bandit duo, who now believe they will be well rewarded for bringing this outlaw to authorities. As the pair is taking Gonzales to the gallows, they get lost in the desert. A day's journey turns into an adventure that tests the trio's physical resilience and mental maturity.

Cast

Jäsper Pääkkönen
Jäsper Pääkkönen
Kari Hietalahti
Romeo Giulietta
Andrei Alén
Tonto
Aku Hirviniemi
Lonely Rider
Hannele Lauri
Janne Kataja
Ona Huczkowski
Viola
Deogracias Masomi
Mark Antony Cleopatra
Ada Laine
Bárbaro El Urbano Vargas
Nika Savolainen
Lydia Ofi Teresia
Director Andrei Alén
Writer Aku Louhimies, Andrei Alén
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 May 2023
Release date
24 May 2023 Finland
24 May 2023 Sweden 11
Production Backmann & Hoderoff
Also known as
Hirttämättömät, The Unhanged, De ohängda, De uthengte, Die Ungehenkten, El No Ahorcado, La Non Impicato, Les Non-pendus, Висельники

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
1.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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