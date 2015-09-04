Finland, Germany, Canada, France, Sweden / History, Drama, Romantic / 18+
5.9
Synopsis
THE GIRL KING paints a portrait of the brilliant, extravagant Kristina of Sweden, queen from age six, who fights the conservative forces that are against her ideas to modernize Sweden and who have no tolerance for her awakening sexuality.
The Girl King, A Jovem Rainha, Devojka kralj, Dziewczyna, która została królem, Karaliene Kristīna, Kráľovná Kristína, Královna Kristýna, Kristina of Sweden, Kuningas Kristiina, La Reine garçon, La reine-garçon, Lánykirály, Queen Kristina, Regina Kristina, Reina Cristina, la mujer que fue rey, Tyttökuningas, Девушка-король, Момичето Крал, 王となった少女, 女王的同志爱人
Film rating
5.9
Rate14 votes
5.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Queen Kristina[greeting the philosopher René Descartes]By Christ's balls! I hate to be kept waiting...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.