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Poster of The Girl King
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Girl King
5.9

The Girl King

, 2015
The Girl King
Finland, Germany, Canada, France, Sweden / History, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Girl King
5.9

Synopsis

THE GIRL KING paints a portrait of the brilliant, extravagant Kristina of Sweden, queen from age six, who fights the conservative forces that are against her ideas to modernize Sweden and who have no tolerance for her awakening sexuality.

Cast

Sarah Gadon
Sarah Gadon
Countess Ebba Sparre
Michael Nyqvist
Michael Nyqvist
Chancellor Axel Oxenstierna
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Ambassador Pierre Hector Chanut
Lucas Bryant
Count Johan Oxenstierna
Malin Buska
Malin Buska
Queen Kristina
Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Countess Erika Erksein
Peter Lohmeyer
Bishop of Stockholm
François Arnaud
Karl Gustav Kasimir
Patrick Bauchau
Patrick Bauchau
René Descartes
Ville Virtanen
Ville Virtanen
Doctor Van Wullen
Director Mika Kaurismäki
Writer Michel Marc Bouchard, Linda Gaboriau, Hank Levine
Composer Anssi Tikanmäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Germany / Canada / France / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 5 August 2016
World premiere 4 September 2015
Release date
23 February 2017 Brazil
11 December 2015 Finland
11 January 2017 France
21 July 2016 Germany
17 June 2016 Great Britain
19 May 2016 Hungary
1 June 2016 Philippines
20 May 2016 Poland
15 April 2016 Spain
11 December 2015 Sweden
Budget €6,500,000
Worldwide Gross $369,798
Production Marianna Films, Triptych Media, Starhaus Filmproduktion
Also known as
The Girl King, A Jovem Rainha, Devojka kralj, Dziewczyna, która została królem, Karaliene Kristīna, Kráľovná Kristína, Královna Kristýna, Kristina of Sweden, Kuningas Kristiina, La Reine garçon, La reine-garçon, Lánykirály, Queen Kristina, Regina Kristina, Reina Cristina, la mujer que fue rey, Tyttökuningas, Девушка-король, Момичето Крал, 王となった少女, 女王的同志爱人

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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