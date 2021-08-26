Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Super Furball Saves the Future
Super Furball Saves the Future
Supermarsu 2
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Synopsis
To save the world, Super Furball has to save the bees. In order to do that, the heroic guinea pig has to save the biggest bully in school.
Expand
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
26 August 2021
Release date
14 October 2022
Finland
S
Budget
€1,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$69,363
Also known as
Supermarsu 2, Super Furball Saves the Future, Superbola de pelo salva el futuro, Supermarsvinet 2, Supermeerschweinchen rettet die Zukunft, Supermerisiga 2, Szuper szőrmók - A jövő védelmezői
Director
Joona Tena
Cast
Sanni Peltoniemi
Lucas Timperi
Lumo Levy
Kaius Österman
Essi Hellén
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
