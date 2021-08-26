Menu
Poster of Super Furball Saves the Future
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Super Furball Saves the Future

Super Furball Saves the Future

Supermarsu 2 18+
Synopsis

To save the world, Super Furball has to save the bees. In order to do that, the heroic guinea pig has to save the biggest bully in school.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 August 2021
Release date
14 October 2022 Finland S
Budget €1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $69,363
Also known as
Supermarsu 2, Super Furball Saves the Future, Superbola de pelo salva el futuro, Supermarsvinet 2, Supermeerschweinchen rettet die Zukunft, Supermerisiga 2, Szuper szőrmók - A jövő védelmezői
Director
Joona Tena
Cast
Sanni Peltoniemi
Lucas Timperi
Lumo Levy
Kaius Österman
Essi Hellén
Cast and Crew
