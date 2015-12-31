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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Don Juan
7.4
Don Juan
, 2015
Don Juan
Sweden, Finland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.4
Cast
Oleg Maximov
Self
Marina Ivanovna Maximova
Self - Oleg's mother
Mariya Fedorovna Vdovina
Self - Oleg's grandmother
Valerii Dolinin
Self - drama teacher
Ludmila Dolinina
Self - Valerii Dolinin's wife
Jan Genrihovich Goland
Self - therapist
Elena Jushkova
Self - therapist
Redkin Valerii
Self - the Colonel
Igor Lipatov
Self - Marina Ivanovna Maximova's friend
Tatiana Tihomirova
Self - drama school student
Director
Jerzy Sladkowski
Writer
Jerzy Sladkowski
Composer
Timo Hietala
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden / Finland
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
31 December 2015
Release date
31 December 2015
Sweden
Production
Firma J.S. Filmproduktion, Ginestra Film, Made
Also known as
Don Juan, Don Žuan, Δον Ζουάν, Дон Жуан
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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