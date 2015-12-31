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Poster of Don Juan
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Don Juan
7.4

Don Juan

, 2015
Don Juan
Sweden, Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Don Juan
7.4

Cast

Oleg Maximov
Self
Marina Ivanovna Maximova
Self - Oleg's mother
Mariya Fedorovna Vdovina
Self - Oleg's grandmother
Valerii Dolinin
Self - drama teacher
Ludmila Dolinina
Self - Valerii Dolinin's wife
Jan Genrihovich Goland
Self - therapist
Elena Jushkova
Self - therapist
Redkin Valerii
Self - the Colonel
Igor Lipatov
Self - Marina Ivanovna Maximova's friend
Tatiana Tihomirova
Self - drama school student
Director Jerzy Sladkowski
Writer Jerzy Sladkowski
Composer Timo Hietala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 31 December 2015
Release date
31 December 2015 Sweden
Production Firma J.S. Filmproduktion, Ginestra Film, Made
Also known as
Don Juan, Don Žuan, Δον Ζουάν, Дон Жуан

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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