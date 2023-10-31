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6.9
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The Last Seagull
6.9
The Last Seagull
, 2023
The Last Seagull
Bulgaria, Finland, Norway / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.9
Synopsis
Ivan, 58, is a seagull, a Bulgarian ladies' man hooking up with female tourists at a Sunny Beach resort. He has done this for forty years, ever since the Communist times. Ivan wants to settle down, but that's not so easy for an ol...
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Cast
Ivan Halachev
Self
Filip
Self
Olga
Self
Atanas Halachev
Self, Ivan's son
Tima
Self, Ivan's grandson
Director
Tonislav Hristov
Writer
Tonislav Hristov
,
Kaarle Aho
Composer
Petar Dundakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria / Finland / Norway
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2023
Worldwide Gross
$9,058
Production
Making Movies, Soul Food, UpNorth Film
Also known as
The Last Seagull, Det sista strandlejonet, Ostatni żigolo, Viimane kajakas, Viimeinen rantaleijona, Ο τελευταίος γλάρος
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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