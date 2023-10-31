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Poster of The Last Seagull
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Last Seagull
6.9

The Last Seagull

, 2023
The Last Seagull
Bulgaria, Finland, Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Last Seagull
6.9

Synopsis

Ivan, 58, is a seagull, a Bulgarian ladies' man hooking up with female tourists at a Sunny Beach resort. He has done this for forty years, ever since the Communist times. Ivan wants to settle down, but that's not so easy for an ol...

Cast

Ivan Halachev
Self
Filip
Self
Olga
Self
Atanas Halachev
Self, Ivan's son
Tima
Self, Ivan's grandson
Director Tonislav Hristov
Writer Tonislav Hristov, Kaarle Aho
Composer Petar Dundakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Finland / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $9,058
Production Making Movies, Soul Food, UpNorth Film
Also known as
The Last Seagull, Det sista strandlejonet, Ostatni żigolo, Viimane kajakas, Viimeinen rantaleijona, Ο τελευταίος γλάρος

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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