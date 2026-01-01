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Poster of Onneli ja Anneli
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Onneli ja Anneli
5.8

Onneli ja Anneli

, 2014
Onneli ja Anneli
Finland / Family / 18+
Poster of Onneli ja Anneli
5.8

Cast

Aava Merikanto
Onneli
Lilja Lehto
Anneli
Jaakko Saariluoma
Urho Ulpukka
Eija Ahvo
Mrs. Ruusupuu
Johanna af Schultén
Rouva Rosina Rusina
Elina Knihtilä
Tingelstiina Vappunen
Kiti Kokkonen
Tangelstiina Vappunen
Samuli Vauramo
Arska
Kristiina Elstelä
Grandmother
Elias Koistinen
Petteri
Director Saara Cantell
Writer Sami Keski-Vähälä, Marjatta Kurenniemi
Composer Anna-Mari Kähärä
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
Budget €1,640,000
Worldwide Gross $2,028,978
Production Zodiak Finland Oy
Also known as
Onneli ja Anneli, Ada och Glada, Jill and Joy, Jill ja Joy, Onneli und Anneli, Onneli y Anneli, オンネリとアンネリのおうち

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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