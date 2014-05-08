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Poster of The Grump
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Grump
6.7

The Grump

, 2014
The Grump
Finland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Grump
6.7

Cast

Antti Litja
Mielensäpahoittaja
Mikko Neuvonen
Michelle Saarenoja-Hayes
Sulevi Peltola
Kirsikka Saari
Mari Perankoski
Miniä
Alina Tomnikov
Ljudmila
Kari Ketonen
Sakke Intonen
Petra Frey
Emäntä
Tuomas Kyrö
Iikka Forss
Poika
Viktor Drevitsky
Sergei
Director Dome Karukoski
Writer Tuomas Kyrö, Pekko Pesonen, Dome Karukoski
Composer Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 8 May 2014
Release date
14 January 2026 Czechia
8 May 2014 Estonia
5 September 2014 Finland
11 February 2016 Slovakia
23 September 2016 Spain
Budget €1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $5,259,873
Production Neutrinos Productions, Solar Films, Valofirma Cine Light Rental
Also known as
Mielensäpahoittaja, The Grump, Kverulanten, A házsártos, A zsémbes, El gruñón, Früher war alles besser, Grinebiteren, Hundroš, Kaffee mit Milch und Stress, Mielensäpahoittaja ja miniä, Mrzout, Mrzút, O Mal-Humorado, Stary człowiek i może, Tafnosul, Toriseja, Very Grumpy Old Man, Ворчун, Стар мърморко, 我家來個怪老爹

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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