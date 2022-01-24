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Poster of Girl Picture
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Girl Picture
7.0

Girl Picture

, 2022
Tytöt tytöt tytöt
Finland / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Girl Picture
7.0

Synopsis

Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö support each other unconditionally. They want to live adventurous lives, loaded with experiences and passion. Emma on the contrary has given her whole life to figure skating. Nothing gets between her and success. But when the girls meet, life opens whole new paths, and they all rocket in new directions. While Mimmi and Emma experience the earth moving effects of first love, Rönkkö is on a quest to find pleasure. Three Fridays is all it takes to turn their worlds upside down.

Cast

Eleonoora Kauhanen
Reetta Rönkkö
Linnea Leino
Emma
Sonya Lindfors
Tarja
Aamu Milonoff
Mimmi
Cécile Orblin
Karoliina
Oona Airola
Oona Airola
Sanna
Mikko Kauppila
Jarmo
Amos Brotherus
Sipi
Bruno Baer
Kalle
Nicky Laaguid
Henkka
Director Alli Haapasalo
Writer Ilona Ahti, Daniela Hakulinen, Leila Lyytikäinen, Elina Pohjola
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 January 2022
World premiere 24 January 2022
Release date
14 April 2022 Finland 12
23 February 2023 Germany 12
30 September 2022 Great Britain 15
Budget €1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $2,343
Production Citizen Jane Productions
Also known as
Tytöt tytöt tytöt, Girl Picture, Girls Girls Girls, A lányok helyzete, Dziewczyny, Flickor flickor flickor, Girl Girl Girl, Girls, Girls, Girls, Holčičí film, Holky sobě, Neiud, neiud, neiud, Perjantai, Seret Bannot, Дівчата, 걸 픽처, ガール・ピクチャー, 當女孩戀愛時, Friday

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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