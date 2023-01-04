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Poster of Hamsterit
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Hamsterit
6.3

Hamsterit

, 2022
Hamsterit
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hamsterit
6.3

Synopsis

A poor wild-life writer named Hamsteri, who is obsessed with natural disasters, lives in a wooden cottage in the countryside with his only friend, Minnie the mouse. In the village he is considered a bit odd and he is indeed special! When a lottery-winning family moves in next door, Hamsteri gets the hoarding opportunity of his dreams and in the process changes the course of the lives of Rurik, a bookkeeper who has lost his will to live, his wife Tellu and their children. Thus begins hoarding for what Hamsteri imagines will be "the cruellest winter ever".

Cast

Peter Franzén
Peter Franzén
Hamsteri
Katariina Havukainen
Stella
Arto Heikkilä
Metsästäjä
Edvin Kaari
Niku
Satu Tuuli Karhu
Myyjätär
Vilma Kinnunen
Tellu
Jaakko Ohtonen
Jaakko Ohtonen
Rurik
Emilia Mattila
Raisa
Eero Kiuru
Naku
Mika Nuojua
Jallu
Director Markku Pölönen
Writer Paula Vesala, Markku Pölönen, Marko Röhr, Veikko Huovinen
Composer Vesa Mäkinen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 4 January 2023
Release date
4 January 2023 Finland 7
Budget €1,700,000
Production Matila Röhr Productions (MRP)
Also known as
Hamsterit, Hamsters

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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