Poster of Saattokeikka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Saattokeikka

Saattokeikka

Saattokeikka 18+
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 10 March 2017
Release date
10 March 2017 Finland S
Budget €1,300,000
Worldwide Gross $738,676
Production Solar Films
Also known as
Saattokeikka, Unexpected Journey, Udda vänner, En uventet reise, En uventet rejse
Director
Samuli Valkama
Cast
Mikko Nousiainen
Saga Sarkola
Santtu Karvonen
Heikki Nousiainen
Cast and Crew
