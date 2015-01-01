Cast
Kari Väänänen
Hurja-Kaarlo
Lotta Lehtikari
Hilda Rosvola
Cast and Crew
Director
Marjut Komulainen
Writer
Siri Kolu, Marjut Komulainen, Melli Maikkula
Composer
Janne Storm
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
1 January 2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Release date
|27 March 2015
|Finland
|
|K-7
|3 September 2015
|Germany
|
|0
Budget
€1,600,000
Worldwide Gross
$567,265
Production
Kinoproduction, Bright Moving Pictures
Also known as
Me Rosvolat, We Are the Pirates of the Roads, Ik en de rovers, När jag blev stulen andra veckan i juni, Vilja und die Räuber