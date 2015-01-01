Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Me Rosvolat
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Me Rosvolat
5.1

Me Rosvolat

, 2015
Me Rosvolat
Finland / Children's / 18+
Poster of Me Rosvolat
5.1

Cast

Samuel Shipway
Sanni Paatso
Riitta Havukainen
Yuha Laytila
Rinna Paatso
Yanne Turkki
Hannu-Pekka Björkman
Vesa Vierikko
Vesa Vierikko
Heikki Nousiainen
Minttu Mustakallio
Kari Väänänen
Hurja-Kaarlo
Lotta Lehtikari
Hilda Rosvola
Director Marjut Komulainen
Writer Siri Kolu, Marjut Komulainen, Melli Maikkula
Composer Janne Storm
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 January 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
27 March 2015 Finland K-7
3 September 2015 Germany 0
Budget €1,600,000
Worldwide Gross $567,265
Production Kinoproduction, Bright Moving Pictures
Also known as
Me Rosvolat, We Are the Pirates of the Roads, Ik en de rovers, När jag blev stulen andra veckan i juni, Vilja und die Räuber

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more