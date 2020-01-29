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Poster of Games People Play
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Games People Play
7.3

Games People Play

, 2020
Seurapeli
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Games People Play
7.3

Cast

Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Veronika
Emmi Parviainen
Mitzi
Eero Milonoff
Eero Milonoff
Härde
Samuli Niittymäki
Juhana
Paula Vesala
Ulla
Christian Hillborg
Mikael
Iida-Maria Heinonen
Natali
Paavo Kinnunen
Janne
Samu Heikkilä
Merisään lukija
Jackie
Woolf-koira
Director Jenni Toivoniemi
Writer Jenni Toivoniemi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 21 September 2020
World premiere 29 January 2020
Release date
25 June 2020 Czechia
21 August 2020 Finland
Budget €1,453,000
Production Tuffi Films
Also known as
Seurapeli, Games People Play, Sällskapsspelet, Društvene igre, Gesellschaftsspiele, Jeux de société, Sällskapsspel, Selskabsleg, Selskapslek, Selstkonnamängud, W co grają ludzie, Игра за парти, Игрите на хората, Игры, в которые играют люди, Ігри, в які грають люди, 我們的糟糕派對

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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