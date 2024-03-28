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Poster of Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
5.8

Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva

, 2024
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
5.8

Synopsis

The years have passed and the children have flown from the nest to the world... except they haven't. On the contrary. Jonna and Junnu have been lured back home, with the addition of Jonna's child, by a house that will soon be empty. The parents, who are of retirement age, are about to move to Spain - as soon as the father can tell his employer that he is quitting his job as a taxi driver. But the father's plans are changed when his boss buys his taxi company a new vehicle, a luxury Mercedes with all the bells and whistles. His pension, Spain, wife and common sense all vanish as he is left with one obsessive goal: to get behind the wheel of his coveted Mercedes one single time. Eventually his dream comes true, but at a cost. The father discovers he has put the whole family in such dire straits that the only way out is to steal the dead man's briefcase.

Cast

Kati Outinen
Kati Outinen
Mikko Leppilampi
Mikko Leppilampi
Aku Hirviniemi
Tyylikäs mies
Vesa Vierikko
Vesa Vierikko
Arvo Virtanen
Tom Lindholm
Isä
Tuija Ernamo
Äiti
Vilppu Eleinen
Junnu
Maiju Jokinen
Jonna
Jarno Jokinen
Jussi
Elea Levola
Jemina
Tuija Vuolle
Varakas nainen taksissa
Lari Halme
Jeminan isä
Director Panu Raipia
Writer Outi Keskevaari, Pekka Lepikkö
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 March 2024
Release date
28 March 2024 Azerbaijan
28 March 2024 Bulgaria
28 March 2024 Finland 7
28 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
28 March 2024 Moldova
28 March 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget €0
Production Tuotantoyhtiö Hihhihhii
Also known as
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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