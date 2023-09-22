Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Homecoming
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Homecoming
7.1

Homecoming

, 2023
Máhccan
Finland, Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Homecoming
7.1

Synopsis

Sámi artefacts from the Finnish National Museum are returning home to Sápmi, while the holy drums of the Sámi people are still imprisoned in the basements of museums across Europe. The returning objects symbolise the dignity, identity, history, connection to ancestors and a whole world view that was taken from the Sámi people. Director Suvi West takes the viewer behind the scenes of the museum world to reflect on the spirit of the objects, the inequality of cultures and the colonialist burden of museums.

Cast

Áile Aikio
Self
Eeva-Kristiina Nylander
Self
Heini Wesslin
Self
Suvi West
Self
Director Anssi Kömi, Suvi West
Writer Suvi West
Composer Georg Buljo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 22 September 2023
Release date
22 September 2023 Finland S
Production Ten Thousand Images, Vaski Filmi
Also known as
Máhccan, Homecoming, Máhccan - hemkomsten, Máhccan - kotiinpaluu, Επιστροφή

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 19 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more